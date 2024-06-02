Man stabbed in torso, arm outside Duane Reade in Hell's Kitchen: NYPD

article

A man was stabbed in his torso and arm at a Duane Reade in Hell's Kitchen on Saturday afternoon, police said.

Police said it happened to a 21-year-old man just before 4 p.m. outside the store on 8th Avenue.

Sources tell FOX 5 the victim is a security guard at the store.

He was taken to a local hospital in a stable condition.

Police say they have a suspect in custody.

Police have not released the motive at this time.