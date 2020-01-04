Dr. Phil’s house hits the market, sets internet abuzz

article

If you’re a Dr. Phil fan, good news! Now you can own his Southern California home.

The TV personality and self-help guru is putting his Beverly Hills mansion on the market.

Stretcing over 5,000 square feet, the property includes five bedrooms, six bathrooms and a spacious backyard with a pool but it’s not the size that’s making waves on social media.

Animal figurines a gun display and custom artwork are just a few of the quirky decorations creating a buzz on the internet.

For just a mere $5.75M, the unique house can be all yours.

Advertisement