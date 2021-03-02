Dr. Oz, Port Authority officer revive passenger at Newark airport

article

A man who went into cardiac arrest at Newark Liberty International Airport was saved due to quick work by Port Authority Police Officers and Dr. Mehmet Oz, who just happened to be in the airport at the same time.

It happed at approximately 11:07 p.m. Monday night in the baggage claim area of Terminal C.

Port Authority Officer Jeffrey Croissant was on patrol when he witnessed a man fall to the floor. The man was not breathing and did not have a pulse.

Croissant called for back-up and immediately began CPR on the man. At the same time, Dr. Oz, who had also just come off the same flight and was at the carousel, took notice, rushed over, and joined in performing CPR.

Back up arrived and other officers started oxygen and deployed a defibrillator on the man. After several more cycles of CPR, the man started breathing on his own and was stabilized.

The 60-year old New Jersey man was taken to the hospital in intensive care and was undergoing further evaluation.

Officer Croissant said he didn't recognize Dr. Oz saying, "everyone wears masks" and "what better help to have than a cardiac surgeon?" after realizing Dr. Oz was his help.