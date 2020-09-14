Dozens of Plainedge students in quarantine after kid tests positive for COVID-19

Jamie Irvine's three kids had no choice but to learn from home on Monday. The decision was made by the Plainedge School District and Jamie had no input. She said her 10-year-old son Tyler was in the wrong place at the wrong time.

"He was home all day, took a ride, stopped at the high school," Irvine said.

Although Tyler was only in the bleachers, he and his siblings still have to quarantine for the next 14 days. They're part of a group of about 40 kids out of school after one student who participated in a football game at the high school for fun tested positive for COVID-19.

In a letter sent to parents, the superintendent said that some of the middle and high school students playing in the game were sharing food and water bottles.

Irvine is frustrated and wishes more parents would keep track of their kids. She said the individual went out knowing he was sick and that shouldn't have happened. She also said the district should've been more prepared for students to learn from home.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX5NY News app. It is FREE! Download for iOS or Android

Advertisement

"The middle school called me to let me know my child was absent," she said. "It was 11:30 a.m. I was confused. Why weren't they alerted?"

We reached out to the district about the confusion and were only supplied with the letters sent to the community. Other parents we spoke to said this is an inconvenience but you can never be too careful.

Prior to returning to school, the students will be required to produce a negative COVID-19 test result.