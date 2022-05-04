Dozens of concerts across NY area venues have $25 tickets for sale

article

Live Nation's Concert Week is returning to the NY-Metro area, meaning cheap tickets for dozens of future performances this summer.

From Freddie Gibbs and George Lopez to Devo and Pitbull, and even Chaka Khan and Patton Oswalt, Live Nation is offering tickets for more than 100 concerts and comedy shows for only $25.

The concerts are happening across dozens of venues in and around New York City.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 4 through Tuesday, May 10, or while supplies last.

A full list of events can be found at LiveNation.com.

Concert Highlights include:

5/8/2022 - Nikki Glaser: One Night with Nikki Glaser - The Wellmont Theater

5/10/2022 - Men In Blazers - NYU Skirball Center for the Performing Arts

5/14/2022 - KISS: End of the Road World Tour - XFINITY Theatre

5/14/2022 - George Lopez: OMG Hi! comedy Tour - NYCB Theatre at Westbury

5/15/2022 - Freddie Gibbs - Toad's Place

5/17/2022 - The Offspring Let The Bad Times Roll Tour with Special Guests - The Rooftop at Pier 17

5/18/2022 - Devo - The Rooftop at Pier 17

5/20/2022 - Jesse McCartney - Toad's Place

5/21/2022 - PRIMUS - A Tribute to Kings - The Wellmont Theater

5/27/2022 - Pain of Salvation with special guest Klone - Gramercy Theatre

6/1/2022 - Chaka Khan - NYCB Theatre at Westbury

6/3/2022 - Bright Eyes - Stony Pony Summer Stage

6/3/2022 - Tim McGraw: McGraw Tour 2022 - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

6/4/2022 - Lynyrd Skynyrd - Big Wheels Keep On Turnin' Tour - With Special Guest - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

6/10/2022 - John Mulaney: From Scratch - Saratoga Performing Arts Center

6/17/2022 - GWAR - Reverb

6/17/2022 - Bill Burr: Slight Return - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

6/21/2022 - The Doobie Brothers - 50th Anniversary Tour - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

6/25/2022 - Tears for Fears - The Tipping Point World Tour - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

6/27/2022 - The Black Crowes Present: Shake Your Money Maker - Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

6/30/2022 - New Kids on the Block: The Mixtape Tour 2022 - UBS Arena

7/8/2022 - Josh Groban "Harmony Tour" - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

7/9/2022 - Patton Oswalt Live: Who's Ready to Laugh? - The Wellmont Theater

7/10/2022 - 5 Seconds of Summer: take My Hand World Tour - PNC Bank Arts Center

7/15/2022 - CHEER Live - Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

7/17/2022 - THIRD EYE BLIND: Summer Gods Tour 2022 - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

7/20/2022 - OneRepublic: Never Ending Summer Tour - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

7/22/2022 - The Black Keys w/special guest Band of Horses-The Dropout Boogie Tour - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

7/23/2022 - KIDZ BOP LIVE 2022 - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

7/24/2022 - Camilo Séptimo & Francisca Valenzuela - Galactica Tour 2022 - Gramercy Theatre

7/30/2022 - Norah Jones With Special Guest Regina Spektor - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

7/31/2022 - Rob Zombie and Mudvayne: Freaks on Parade Tour - PNC Bank Arts Center

8/3/2022 - Earth, Wind & Fire - Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

8/5/2022 - Pitbull: Can't Stop Us Now - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

8/7/2022 - Steely Dan - The Absolutely Normal Tour - Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

8/9/2022 - Jimmy Buffett - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

8/13/2022 - Franz Ferdinand: Hits to The Head Tour - The Rooftop at Pier 17

8/18/2022 - Imagine Dragons: Mercury World Tour - PNC Bank Arts Center

8/19/2022 - Encanto: The Sing Along Film Concert - XFINITY Theatre

8/21/2022 - REO Speedwagon and Styx with Loverboy: Live and UnZoomed - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

8/28/2022 - KoRn x Evanescense - 2022 Summer Tour - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

9/2/2022 - Darius Rucker Live - Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

9/9/2022 - Wu-Tang Clan & Nas: NY State of Mind Tour - XFINITY Theatre

9/14/2022 - Tenacious D - 2022 Tour - Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

10/7/2022 - The Who Hits Back! 2022 Tour - UBS Arena

10/22/2022 - Keith Urban: The Speed of Now World Tour - UBS Arena