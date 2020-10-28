Dozens arrested in Brooklyn protest over Philadelphia man's death

Hundreds of protesters took to the streets of Downtown Brooklyn late Tuesday, vandalizing NYPD cars, smashing windows, setting fires and leaving a trail of destruction. At least 30 people were arrested.

A woman drove her vehicle into officers as they tried to stop her.

At least two cops suffered minor injuries during the overnight violence in the area around Fort Greene Park. Protesters broke windows of an Urban Outfitters and Bank of America on Atlantic Avenue in Cobble Hill.

The protests were in response to the shooting death of a black man in Philadelphia Monday.

Video shows Walter Wallace Jr. threatening officers with a knife before he was shot dead. His family says he was having a mental health crisis.

“No justice, no peace," the crowd chanted,

"Burn the precinct to the ground, every city, every town!” said the groups it marched near Boerum Place and Livingston Street.

There were protests for a second night in Philadelphia that turned to rioting and looting.

According to police, 30 officers are in stable condition and have been treated at local hospitals after most were struck with rocks and bricks as they faced off with demonstrators.