Anonymous donor pays $60K overdue rent for NY public housing

Numerous tenants who faced eviction after the end of New York's eviction moratorium in January had their overdue rent paid by an anonymous person who donated $60,000 to a public housing complex in Hudson.

The donation was made through a Black-led housing justice group called the Hudson-Catskill Housing Coalition for tenants at the Hudson Housing Authority, The Times Union reported Wednesday.

Nick Zachos, the authority's temporary executive director, said 50 lease-holders would benefit from the donation. It was to cover rent amounts that range from a few hundred to a thousand dollars.

Zachos said the coalition requested all of the outstanding rent be paid off instead of holding a selection process.

Coalition Senior Policy Advisor Quintin Cross said he would not reveal the name of the donor.

"If folks are evicted from (HHA), we know they’re homeless after that — they have no place else to go," Cross said.