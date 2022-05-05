Expand / Collapse search

Anonymous donor pays $60K overdue rent for NY public housing

By AP Reporter
Published 
New York
Associated Press

Rent-stabilized apartment tenants facing possible rent hikes

New Yorkers who live in the city's rent-controlled apartments are bracing for a vote from the Rent Guidelines Board that could see nearly 1 million apartments see as much as a 9% rent hike.

HUDSON, N.Y. - Numerous tenants who faced eviction after the end of New York's eviction moratorium in January had their overdue rent paid by an anonymous person who donated $60,000 to a public housing complex in Hudson.

The donation was made through a Black-led housing justice group called the Hudson-Catskill Housing Coalition for tenants at the Hudson Housing Authority, The Times Union reported Wednesday.

Nick Zachos, the authority's temporary executive director, said 50 lease-holders would benefit from the donation. It was to cover rent amounts that range from a few hundred to a thousand dollars.

Zachos said the coalition requested all of the outstanding rent be paid off instead of holding a selection process.

Coalition Senior Policy Advisor Quintin Cross said he would not reveal the name of the donor.

"If folks are evicted from (HHA), we know they’re homeless after that — they have no place else to go," Cross said.