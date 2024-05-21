Donald Trump to hold Thursday campaign rally in the Bronx; counter-protests planned

Former President Donald Trump is planning to hold a NYC campaign rally Thursday evening in the Bronx, the campaign announced.

According to the campaign, the rally will be held at 6 p.m. in Crotona Park, which is just blocks away from the boundary line of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s district.

In response, NYC Assemblymember Amanda Septimo put out a post on X, calling on people to rally "in support of everything The Bronx is *really* about!"

Septimo, as well as civil rights activist Kirsten John Foy, told the New York Post on Monday they don’t want Trump and his views on issues such as immigration to go unchallenged in the borough, so they organized counter-programming.

Rep. Ritchie John Torres, a Democrat who represents New York's 15th Congressional District – where the rally is being held – blasted the former president in a statement to Fox News Digital.

"The South Bronx has no greater enemy than Donald Trump, who is on a mission to dismantle the social safety net on which Bronx families depend for their survival," Torres said. "Trump is and has always been a fraud. The South Bronx – the most Democratic area in the nation – will not buy the snake oil that he is selling."

Members of the Democratic and Working Families Party, pro-immigration advocates and union activists will also be part of the anti-Trump rally, the Post reported.

Wildwood, NJ rally

Earlier this month, Trump drew what his team called a "mega crowd" of "tens of thousands" to a rally in Wildwood.

People gather for a campaign rally by former US President and 2024 Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump in Wildwood, New Jersey, on May 11, 2024. (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

Lisa Fagan, spokesperson for the city, told The Associated Press she estimated the crowd represented between 80,000 and 100,000 attendees, based off her own observations on the scene, having seen "dozens" of other events in the same space.

Former US President and 2024 Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump arrives to speak at a campaign rally in Wildwood, New Jersey, on May 11, 2024. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP) (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

Hours before he was scheduled to take the stage, thousands of Trump loyalists donning "Never Surrender" T-shirts and red "Make America Great Again" hats crowded onto the sand between the boardwalk and carnival rides to greet the former Republican president.

The Associated Press wire services, as well as FOX News, helped contribute to this report.