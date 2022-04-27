Donald Trump appeals contempt of court ruling

Donald Trump has appealed a contempt of court ruling that fined him $10,000 per day in a dispute over a subpoena issued by the New York Attorney General.

New York Attorney General Letitia James, a Democrat, had asked the court to hold Trump in contempt after he missed a March 31 court-imposed deadline to turn over documents.

After the appeal, she issued a statement saying: "The judge’s order was clear: Donald J. Trump is in contempt of court and must pay $10,000 a day until he complies with our subpoenas. We’ve seen this playbook before, and it has never stopped our investigation of Mr. Trump and his organization. This time is no different."

Trump, a Republican, has been fighting James in court over her investigation, which he has called a politically motivated "witch hunt."

Trump was initially ordered to produce those documents by March 3, 2022, but OAG agreed to accommodate his request for additional time and extended the date to March 31, 2022.

The attorney general says that Trump agreed to this timeline and never sought to challenge this aspect of the order on appeal. However, on March 31, 2022, Trump raised a new round of objections to the document requests in the subpoena and stated that he would not produce any documents responsive to OAG’s subpoena.