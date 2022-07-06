Dog rescued from ocean more than a mile off New Jersey coast

article

A dog was rescued from the Raritan Bay, roughly a mile and a half off of the coast of New Jersey, when it apparently decided to go for a doggy paddle on Monday.

The 10-year-old Siberian Husky named Caiden somehow managed to get separated from his owner and managed to swim well off the coast at Union Beach.

Caiden was luckily spotted by two members of the Monmouth County Sheriff's Office's Marine Unit, who found the doggy dipper and brought him onto their boat.

"Once the Sheriff's Officers located Caiden, they brought him on board, navigating shallow waters to reunite him with his grateful owner," the Monmouth County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post.

Despite the long swim, Caiden was apparently uninjured.