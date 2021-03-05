Have you seen this dog painting? Cops search for stolen bar artwork

Have you seen this dog painting? The NYPD is searching for the artwork stolen at Alfie's Place Bar in the Throgs Neck section of the Bronx.

Police shared video of the robbery which took place on Feb. 20 at about 1 a.m. The painting was part of the storefront at 3037 East 177th Street. It shows one of the suspects climb up a ladder and remove the painting while another suspect serves as a lookout.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX5NY News app. Download for FREE!

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or on Twitter @NYPDTips.