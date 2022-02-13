Does TV have too many spinoffs?

Has the TV landscape being oversaturated with spinoffs?

50 Cent’s "Power" universe just got its fourth show, "Book 4: Force."

Star Wars just opened "The Book of Boba Fett."

And "Sex And The City" led to "…And Just Like That."

"The problem isn't that there are too many spinoffs," says Bill McCuddy, critic and host of the Accutron Podcast. "The problem is are there too many spinoffs of the spinoffs and are we duplicating it so many times it's like a bad Xerox that you just keep copying over and over again."

McCuddy says it doesn’t always matter if fans are mixed.

"Something like HBO relaunching ‘Sex And The City’ -- they claim it's the best debut the ever had for a series," he said.

He also says it’s a big payday for returning cast members.

He added, "The problem is often the showrunners who caught lightning in the bottle the first time aren't the same people doing the reboot or the spinoff so the chemistry isn't the same and the writing isn't as good"

Either way the spinoffs keep coming.

"Moon Knight" is one of four new Marvel shows coming to Disney+ this year, and two new "Walking Dead" shows are in the works.

"It depends on whether people buy it or not and whether they care enough about that individual character in a spinoff to spend time with them exclusively," said McCuddy.

Characters like Frasier, The Jeffersons, Maude or Laverne & Shirley – all legendary shows that were spinoffs.