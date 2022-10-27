Doctors, patients struggle with prescription drug shortages

Shortages have been a part of life ever since the beginning of the pandemic, but now, experts are warning of a shortage of amoxicillin, a common antibiotic used especially for children, along with over 120 prescription drugs that are becoming increasingly hard to find.

While doctors say drug shortages are not uncommon, the timing of the shortages is a problem.

The shortage has also made drugs like Adderall, which is largely used to treat ADHD harder to find.

"We know more people are being diagnosed with ADHD… and when people feel like they won't get their medication, it actually creates more anxiety," said Dr. John Whyte, Chief Medical Officer at WebMD.

The FDA says that Teva, one of the largest producers of Adderall is dealing with manufacturing delays and other drugmakers cannot keep up with the demand.

According to Dr. Whyte, a labor shortage combined with the overprescription of drugs is causing the supply issue, and the issue that won't be resolved for weeks or even months.