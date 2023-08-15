Disturbing video captures woman threatening traffic with gun in Nassau County

A disturbing video circulating social media Tuesday evening shows a woman waving a gun, and pointing it at traffic, in the middle of a busy Nassau County intersection.

She then turns the gun on herself when a police car quickly drives into her, strikes her, and knocks her onto the ground.

Officers then quickly arrest her. Police say she’s being treated for minor injuries as is another officer for trauma at a nearby hospital.

Nassau County Police Commissioner, Patrick Ryder, spoke earlier.

"It’s a loaded handgun that she’s waving around, in traffic, pointing at cars with their kids in the car. That cop made a split-second decision to put her on the ground. He did a great job." — Patrick Ryder

Police say they responded to the scene on Jerusalem Avenue and Bellmore Avenue quickly after getting several 9-1-1 calls about a woman waving a gun around 2:20 pm.

They say she fired one round into the air and was able to recover the semiautomatic gun. Now police are investigating the events leading up to the incident.