Disturbing video captures woman threatening traffic with gun in Nassau County
NASSAU COUNTY - A disturbing video circulating social media Tuesday evening shows a woman waving a gun, and pointing it at traffic, in the middle of a busy Nassau County intersection.
She then turns the gun on herself when a police car quickly drives into her, strikes her, and knocks her onto the ground.
Officers then quickly arrest her. Police say she’s being treated for minor injuries as is another officer for trauma at a nearby hospital.
Nassau County Police Commissioner, Patrick Ryder, spoke earlier.
Police say they responded to the scene on Jerusalem Avenue and Bellmore Avenue quickly after getting several 9-1-1 calls about a woman waving a gun around 2:20 pm.
They say she fired one round into the air and was able to recover the semiautomatic gun. Now police are investigating the events leading up to the incident.
