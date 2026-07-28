Memorial for slain NYPD Det. Didarul Islam to be held 1 year after Midtown office shooting

The Brief A memorial honoring NYPD Det. Didarul Islam will be held Tuesday, marking one year since he died in the mass shooting at 345 Park Avenue in Midtown Manhattan. Mayor Zohran Mamdani and NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch will attend the 11 a.m. ceremony at the 47th Precinct in the Bronx. Islam, a Bangladeshi immigrant and father of three, served in the NYPD for three and a half years.



A memorial ceremony honoring NYPD Det. Didarul Islam will be held Tuesday, marking one year since the off-duty officer was killed in a mass shooting in Midtown Manhattan.

Mayor Zohran Mamdani and NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch will attend the 11 a.m. memorial ceremony for Islam at the 47th Precinct in the Bronx, where he worked.

The backstory:

Islam, 36, was fatally shot inside 345 Park Avenue, an office building that houses major tenants including Blackstone and the National Football League headquarters, on July 28, 2025.

The Bangladeshi immigrant and father of three served in the NYPD for three and a half years. His wife was pregnant with their third child at the time of the shooting.

Hundreds attended Islam's funeral days after the shooting, including city leaders, fellow officers, family and friends.

Three other people were killed by the gunman, 27-year-old Shane Tamura, of Nevada, who died by suicide. The other victims were identified as Julia Hyman, Aland Etienne and Wesley LePatner.

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