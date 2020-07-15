Developmentally disabled man from Queens missing

article

Police are asking for the public's help finding a developmentally disabled man from Queens.

Richard Nocero, 59, was last seen Monday at 10:30 p.m. on 28th Street in Astoria. He was believed to be on foot when he left his home.

A relative tells FOX5NY.com that Nocero may have been headed to the house where he once lived with his mother in Howard Beach.

He is described as 5'11" tall, 220 lbs, with dark hair and brown eyes. He was wearing blue jeans and gray sneakers when he disappeared.

Anyone with information about Nocero's whereabouts is encouraged to contact the NYCPD Missing Person Squad at (718) 845-2200.