Death of Queen Elizabeth II: New Yorkers mourn

British-born New York restaurant owner Nicky Perry is mourning the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

"It's shocking — you feel like your mom just died," said Perry, who owns Tea and Sympathy in Greenwich Village.

Her friends and customers are sharing her grief.

"I wanted to be here, which is the real British Embassy of New York, to support my friends here," one patron said. "I'm here often — certainly it's a historic moment in time."

Tea and Sympathy is filled with royal memorabilia. Everywhere you look a picture of Her Majesty smiles back.

"She was a person to be respected so much for how hard she worked, she never wavered, never anything negative or bad," Perry said. "She was pushed into that job, she did the most fantastic job and there's never going to be another one."

Britain's longest-serving monarch visited New York City three times during her reign.

In her first visit in October 1957, the young queen arrived in Manhattan on the Staten Island Ferry because she wanted to see the skyline from the water. A million New Yorkers then welcomed her with a ticker tape parade.

Queen Elizabeth II traveled to New York City in 1976 for the Bicentennial and even made a stop at Bloomingdale's.

The Queen's final trip was in 2010 when she placed a wreath at Ground Zero.

Visitors have been leaving flowers outside the British consulate on the East Side all day.