Deadly shooting Bayonne

NEW JERSEY - A man was fatally shot in Bayonne, New Jersey on Wednesday morning.
Police had set up a crime scene around a white sedan on W. 21st. St. The vehicle looked as if it had crashed into a parked vehicle at a low rate of speed.
A sheet was coving the windshield as police investigated the scene.
There were unconfirmed reports that a female passenger in the car escaped uninjured.
Police have not released any information on the case.
This story will be updated as more details become available.