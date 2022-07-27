Deadly shooting Bayonne

article

A man was fatally shot in Bayonne, New Jersey on Wednesday morning.

Police had set up a crime scene around a white sedan on W. 21st. St. The vehicle looked as if it had crashed into a parked vehicle at a low rate of speed.

A sheet was coving the windshield as police investigated the scene.

There were unconfirmed reports that a female passenger in the car escaped uninjured.

Police have not released any information on the case.

This story will be updated as more details become available.