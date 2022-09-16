Deadly fire in Queens

article

A 52-year-old man died in a fire in Queens late Thursday evening.

It happened around 10:30 p.m. on Caffrey Ave. in Far Rockaway.

When the FDNY got to the house they put out the fire and found the man unconscious and unresponsive. EMS rushed him to Nassau County University Medical Center, where he was pronounced deceased.

The Fire Marshal will determine the cause of the fire. The incident remains under investigation.

The identity of the victim was being withheld until his family was notified.