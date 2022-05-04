Dave Chappelle attacked on stage while performing at Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles

Comedian Dave Chappelle was attacked during a show in Los Angeles Tuesday night after a man reportedly jumped on stage. The alleged attacker was injured in the attack and was carried away in an ambulance, according to reports.

Videos of the incident appear to show the man jumping onto the stage at the Hollywood Bowl, where Chappelle was performing his standup routine for his Netflix Is A Joke tour, when he attempted to tackle the comedian.

He was swiftly taken away by security and other individuals, who appeared to repeatedly hit the man just off-stage, videos appear to show.

WARNING GRAPHIC VIDEO AND LANGUAGE

Immediately following the attack, Chappelle remained on stage and thanked security, before joking about the incident and describing the individual who attacked him as a "trans man."

Chappelle makes several jokes about the trans community in his standup routine and even boasted during Tuesday night’s performance that he has been recently forced to increase his security amid new threats.

The attack reportedly happened as Chappelle was ending his show.

FILE IMAGE - Dave Chappelle looks on during the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Feb. 20, 2022, in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Another video appeared to show the attacker being carted away by paramedics, with a crowd of people booing and cussing at him. Several police and emergency response vehicles could be seen at the venue in various videos.

At least one individual who was armed with a gun and knife was taken into custody, following the attack, police said.

Chappelle will continue his tour later this month on the East Coast, with an event at the Etess Arena at Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey on May 28.

The incident occurs less than two months after Will Smith walked on stage and slapped comedian Chris Rock during the 94th Academy Awards on April 27.

After the incident, Smith returned to his seat and was allowed to participate in the rest of the Oscars, even walking onto the stage later in the ceremony to receive an award.

Days later, Smith announced his resignation from the Academy, and he was subsequently banned from attending Academy-sponsored events for ten years.

"My actions at the 94th Academy Awards presentation were shocking, painful and inexcusable," Smith said in a statement.

After the ban was announced, Smith released another statement saying: "I accept and respect the Academy’s decision."

Advertisement

Get updates to this story on FOXNews.com.