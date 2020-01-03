Dashcam captures moment car drives off California cliff

Police in California have been unable to locate a SUV captured on dashcam footage driving straight off of a highway and over a cliff near Grey Whale Cove on December 30.

Police spent Monday searching for the vehicle, which was caught on video leaving Highway 1 and launching airborne over the cliff in San Mateo County, however they had been stymied by heavy seas in their search efforts.

California Highway Patrol called for public assistance and released dashcam footage of the incident on January 2. Authorities say several rescue and dive teams had been unable to find either the vehicle or its occupants as of Thursday.

This story was reported from New York.