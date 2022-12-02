FBI searches for fugitive in 1987 NYC murder

article

The FBI and the NYPD are asking for help in finding a man wanted for a 1987 murder in New York City.

Investigators say Danny Liggett, 73, killed Kissoon Adams and then took off from the city and has remained a fugitive.

The FBI is now offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to Liggett’s arrest.

On May 7, 1987, detectives say Liggett intended to sell a piece of jewelry to buy drugs and asked a friend to help him find a buyer.

An acquaintance of Liggett, a woman named Helen Torres, took him to an apartment at 343 E. 10th St. in Manhattan to meet with a possible buyer.

During that meeting, Liggett attacked Torres and a man named Kissoon Adams, who was physically impaired and in a wheelchair. Detectives say Liggett stabbed Adams to death, and then threatened to kill Torres if she reported him to law enforcement.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

Liggett last lived in Hoboken, N.J. with his then-girlfriend Diane Downey, who has since passed away.

Investigators say he traveled to Gainsville, Ga. immediately after the murder, and was involved in a shooting there but was never arrested. He then fled the country.

They discovered Liggett was getting help financially from family and friends. He was able to obtain a fake passport and traveled to Southeast Asia.

The FBI says Liggett has been known to have traveled in the Philippines, Little Vermillion, in Il., and Red Lakes in Northern Canada. He also has family and friends in Springfield, Ill. and Des Moines, Iowa.

Liggett was 5’10", around 145 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes when he fled the U.S.

He has a Snoopy tattoo on his left arm, but it’s unknown if it was the Snoopy character or the word ‘Snoopy’ spelled out.