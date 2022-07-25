Shots reportedly fired at Dallas Love Field, police investigating

Dallas police are investigating reports of gunfire at Dallas Love Field.

It happened around 11 a.m. Monday, although it’s not yet clear if the gunfire was inside or outside the airport.

So far, the Dallas Police Department has only confirmed that officers were investigating reports of shots being fired at the airport.

Images from SKY 4 showed crime scene tape around the ticket check-in entrance of the airport.

There’s no word on injuries.

Travelers who posted on social media said the terminal was evacuated because of the police activity.

