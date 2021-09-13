Suffolk County DA: Couple sold cocaine from their luxury vehicles

article

A couple from Suffolk County is facing drug-trafficking charges after being accused of selling crack and powder cocaine from their luxury cars, authorities announced.

Authorities charged Kobaski Claros, 31, and Maria Rivera, 24, of Ronkonkoma, with drug trafficking, selling, possession, and other counts.

A drug task force launched an investigation into Claros and Rivera after police saw Claros do a deal on a side street near a Red Lobster restaurant in Ronkonkoma in March, Suffolk County District Attorney Tim Sini said in a news release.

The probe revealed that Claros and Rivera were selling crack cocaine and powder cocaine in the Ronkonkoma area out of their Land Rover and Mercedes-Benz.

Police searched their apartment on Mill Road in Ronkonkoma on Aug. 26 and found more than 3 pounds of cocaine, $13,781 cash, digital scales, cutting agents, plastic bags, a heat sealer, a stun gun, and a lot of luxury jewelry and accessories, the DA said.

"They used the profits of their alleged drug trafficking operation to fund a lavish lifestyle, including high-end vehicles, designer clothing and shoes, and expensive jewelry," Sini said. "This was a lucrative business for the pair, but it has been effectively shut down because of the great work of law enforcement."

Rivera was arraigned on Sept. 9 while Claros was arraigned on Monday, officials said.