Cyclist killed in Hamilton Heights hit-and-run; driver still sought
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NEW YORK CITY - The NYPD is searching for a driver they say is responsible for a fatal hit-and-run in Hamilton Heights that left a 32-year-old cyclist dead on Friday night.
What we know:
Police say a 2021 Dodge Durango struck the bicyclist, slamming them into a parked minivan just before 10 p.m. at the intersection of Amsterdam Avenue and West 151st Street.
The victim was transported to a local hospital, but was pronounced dead.
The driver of the Durango fled the scene without stopping or rendering aid, according to police.
What you can do:
Police are urging anyone with information regarding the driver or the 2021 Dodge Durango to contact authorities.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by the NYPD.