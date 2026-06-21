Cyclist killed in Hamilton Heights hit-and-run; driver still sought

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The Brief A cyclist was killed in a hit-and-run in Hamilton Heights on Friday night. Police say the driver fled the scene without rendering aid. Anyone with information is urged to contact police.



The NYPD is searching for a driver they say is responsible for a fatal hit-and-run in Hamilton Heights that left a 32-year-old cyclist dead on Friday night.

What we know:

Police say a 2021 Dodge Durango struck the bicyclist, slamming them into a parked minivan just before 10 p.m. at the intersection of Amsterdam Avenue and West 151st Street.

The victim was transported to a local hospital, but was pronounced dead.

The driver of the Durango fled the scene without stopping or rendering aid, according to police.

What you can do:

Police are urging anyone with information regarding the driver or the 2021 Dodge Durango to contact authorities.