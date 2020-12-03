COVID-19 means a toned-down Christmas light show in Dyker Heights

Dyker Heights is still shining bright this holiday season.

“I’ve been going to Dyker Heights for years around Christmas with my family all the time and we recently started up this bike group and I wanted to continue the tradition,” said Tyrell Taylor of East Flastbush, who organized a bike tour of the colorful houses.

But elected officials are warning that this year’s festivities need to be toned down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Obviously this year because of the pandemic something that is this fun, internationally known phenomenon becomes a real concern because of the crowds it can attract,” said Brooklyn Councilman Justin Brannan.

Brannan, who represents Dyker Heights, says he and the local community board are working with the NYPD to make sure there are extra patrols in the area reminding spectators to follow Covid guidelines. Already, several bus tours that usually come through the area have been cancelled.

While it is still early in the season, longtime visitors say there aren’t as many lights or spectators as years past. The city’s sanitation department will also be in the area to add twenty extra garage cans in anticipation of more visitors as a way to keep the neighborhood clean. The agency says it will also be encouraging spectators to wear masks, keep their distance from one another, and use hand sanitizer.