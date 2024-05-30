Couple steals $55K worth of jewelry from kiosk inside Kings Plaza Mall

article

Police are looking for two suspects they said stole $55,000 worth of jewelry from a stand in Kings Plaza Mall on Saturday.

The two allegedly walked through the parking garage near Avenue U and pried a door open to get inside the mall.

Once they got inside, police said the couple evaded security and started removing items from a kiosk.

The two then took the goods with them and ran off on foot across Flatbush Avenue towards Ryder Street.

The crime is still under investigation and the two have not yet been identified.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).