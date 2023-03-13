Could Andrew Cuomo challenge Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand for senate?

New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand could have a surprising challenger for her Senate seat when she runs for re-election in 2024…. former Governor Andrew Cuomo.

Gillibrand, who recently announced her intentions to run for re-election, is reportedly telling donors that she is facing competition from inside and outside the party.

According to The Daily Beast, disgraced former Governor Andrew Cuomo may be part of that competition.

Cuomo resigned in August 2021, amid allegations he sexually harassed women who worked for him in Albany.

A source close to Cuomo's team told FOX 5 NY that the former governor has not made any decisions yet about attempting a political comeback.

"I always felt that Andrew Cuomo, regardless of everything that's happened, still has some support in New York State, particularly in Long Island, in Queens, and in some of the suburban communities across the state," said former Executive Director of the New York Democratic Party Basil Smikle.

"He's going to have to figure out a way to run against Kirsten Gillibrand, who is very popular throughout the country, ran for president and somehow tamped down the conversation around why he left office," Smikle said.

Former Long Island Republican Congressman Lee Zeldin's name also is being mentioned in political circles as a potential challenger.

"Lee Zeldin certainly did much better than some pundits and others expected in the Governor's race against Kathy Hochul. very, very well nearly pulling it off," said Hank Scheinkopf, a Political consultant in New York City.