Cheesy TikTok trend makes grandma's curd-filled dairy snack cool again

Cottage Cheese, now a trend?

"I used to be faced with so many eye rolls and looks of disgust, and now thank you to TikTok, the one really nice part of social media, its cottage cheese is cool again," — Lisa Moskovitz, registered dietitian and author of The Core 3 Healthy Eating Plan

Your granny’s favorite snack is making a comeback and all thanks to social media and Gen Zer’s.

Homemade cottage cheese in half of melon, served with bowl of yogurt and cherry for a healthy breakfast concept. (Photo by: Natasha Breen/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

RELATED: National French Fry Day 2023: Here's a look at some of the best deals, freebies to celebrate day

TikTok users are racking up millions of views on videos sharing their twists on the high protein, creamy, tangy blend.

From cottage cheese on toast, eggs, fruit, ice cream, pasta you name it, they are eating it. "I used to be faced with so many eye rolls and looks of disgust, and now thank you to TikTok, the one really nice part of social media, its cottage cheese is cool again," said Lisa Moskovitz, registered dietitian and author of The Core 3 Healthy Eating Plan.

Fresh homemade cottage cheese in cheesecloth served in ceramic bowl. (Photo by: Natasha Breen/ Group via Getty Images)

So why the craze?

RELATED: On this day in history, July 13, 1937, Krispy Kreme is founded: 'Delicious scents of doughnuts'

"We're seeing so many creative ways and recipes to enjoy it and I think that is what is really making it take off," says Moskovitz.

Cottage cheese has a lot of nutritional benefits aside from protein, cottage cheese is a great source of calcium, you can also get a really good source of iodine, which is important for your thyroid health.

Moskovitz also says there are now brands that are putting probiotics in their cottage cheese which is good for your gut.