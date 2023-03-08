What is medical tourism? Why people do it, and the risks they face

The recent kidnapping of four Americans in Mexico is shedding light on a practice that’s long been common not only for Americans but to people all over the world: medical tourism.

Medical tourism is when patients travel to another country to pay out of pocket for medical care.

Experts say, millions of Americans go to Mexico and other countries every year for medical and cosmetic procedures.

"Cost is the biggest motivating factor," — Valorie Crooks, Professor at Canada’s Simon Fraser University

These procedures are hundreds and even thousands of dollars cheaper than here in the U.S., but the risks are much higher.

Often times these journeys are untracked and unregulated.

A lot of the care that people seek are not offered in the U.S., or aren't even approved to begin with.

David Vequist, founder of the Center for Medical Tourism at the University of Incarnate Word in San Antonio, estimates that at least two million Americas travel to Mexico for medical care each year.

Even though data is not officially tracked, experts like Vequist believe Mexico is the most popular destination for Americans who are medical tourists.

"About half of [Mexico’s] medical tourists are seeking dental work," Vequist says. "Thirteen percent go for cosmetic procedures."

Vequist says if Americans do the right research, the risks can be minimal.

"In CDC research..they found a self-reported bad outcome rate, if you will, that is not significantly different than we have here in the United States, which suggests that the quality may not be as different as we think." — David Vequist, founder of the Center for Medical Tourism at the University of Incarnate Word in San Antonio



"You have to refer yourself," said Josef Woodman, CEO of Patients Beyond Borders who serves as a consultant for other countries when it comes to medical tourism. "And that's one of the things that often makes it not suitable for a lot of people. They just don't do the research, they don't do the homework, and those are the ones that get in trouble."

"The risk factor for cost-shopping and trying to get the lowest price or not properly vetting your clinic-- that's where patients should worry," Woodman says.

Experts also say, it’s smart to check the State Department’s website before any travel.

For example, the region where the four Americans traveled last week, is currently listed as a "Level 4 Travel Advisory: Do not travel." The reason: crime and kidnappings.