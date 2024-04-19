Woman found dead inside Dallas man's closet, affidavit says

A Dallas man is charged with murder after police found a woman dead inside his closet, according to an arrest affidavit acquired by FOX 4.

The victim’s family says they told her multiple times to leave the man accused of murdering her.

34-year-old Omar Lucio was arrested on Monday, April 15 for the murder of 27-year-old Corinna Johnson.

Garland Police called DPD and told them someone had called 911 and told them that a woman who had been beaten to death was inside an apartment on W. Wheatland Road.

Police responded to the apartment and found Lucio, who refused to come outside. After about an hour, he agreed to leave the apartment and was placed under arrest.

Officers entered the apartment and found a trail of blood leading from the front door to the bathroom and then to a bedroom closet, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

Omar Lucio (Source: Dallas County Jail)

Johnson's body was found in the closet wrapped in Lucio's bedding.

Investigators say Lucio's car was in the parking lot with bloody clothes inside.

The woman who called 911 told police she met with Lucio at his apartment around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday after he called her saying he needed help.

Lucio told the woman he had been drinking with Johnson at a bar, and they got kicked out because of Johnson, according to court documents. He then said he had "knocked some sense into her" and that she became unresponsive.

The woman told police she saw Johnson lying on the floor of the bathroom with a bruised and bloody face and that she appeared to be dead. She called police the next day.

Corianna Johnson

In an interview with police, Lucio admitted that he "snapped" inside the car, and beat her with his bare hands. An arrest affidavit noted that Lucio had visible injuries to his hands and blood was under his fingernails and on his left shoe.

He did not say how Johnson ended up wrapped in the bedding and in the closet, according to police.

Johnson’s family says she was a loving mother to a 7-year-old.

"My sister was just the most bubbly person ever," said Erica Hernandez. "She was full of joy. She was a ray of sunshine."

"She always had a smile on her face. She had the kindest heart that anybody would ever love," said Kathy Gareau, the victim’s aunt. "She didn’t deserve what she got. Not at all."

Johnson’s family says the two were together for six years, and they were worried about her.

"Every time we’d see her come in with black eyes or bruises, her mother, we would always warn her, ‘You don’t need to be back with him. He’s going to hurt you. He’s going to kill you,’" Gareau said.

That was their biggest fear.

"If you’re in an abusive relationship, get out now," Hernandez warned. "It’s never going to end."

"She’s a beautiful person. She really was," Gareau said. "She didn’t deserve that."

Lucio is being held in the Dallas County Jail. In addition to murder, he also faces multiple charges for street racing and collision causing bodily injury, according to court records.

The family is raising money to plan Johnson’s funeral. The family will be holding a fundraiser at the Daiquiri Dash in Arlington on Saturday at noon.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, there are several resources available:

National Domestic Violence Hotline: https://www.thehotline.org/

City of Dallas Resources: https://dallascityhall.com/government/citycouncil/district13/dvtf/DCH%20Documents/DVTF_victim-resources.pdf