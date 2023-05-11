Police officer shot in Coram, Suffolk County

A police officer has been shot in Suffolk County, authorities said.

It happened Thursday afternoon in the area of Homestead Drive in Coram.

According to authorities, the officer was rushed to Stony Brook University Hospital following the shooting. There is no word on his or her condition or identity.

There are numerous road closures in the area.

No suspects have been apprehended at this time and no description was released.

This is a breaking story. Stay with FOX 5 NY for the latest.