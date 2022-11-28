Cops help delivery baby at mother's home

Rebecca Reyes wasn't due for another three weeks. But Owen had different plans.

"It was her third kid so she knew it was coming out," Officer Conor Diemer said. "A lot of times calls come over and aren't what they are but this time it actually was."

The 911 call came in at 10:13 a.m. on Saturday. Four Suffolk County police officers quickly responded.

"She was home alone," Officer Zachary Vormittag said. "When we got there the dad was pulling up at the same time."

It was a beautiful experience. — Police Officer Jadin Rodriguez

Quick thinking and police academy training led to a smooth delivery.

The officers thanked the Shirley Community Ambulance for bringing mom and baby to the hospital after to make sure they were OK. They say they hope to reunite with the family and meet Owen.

It was the first experience for three of the officers. But this was the fifth baby that Sgt. Jon-Erik Negron helped deliver.

"I thought my childbirth days were over when I became a sergeant," he said. "I guess the record lived on."

Owen weighed a healthy 6 pounds and 13 ounces. Mom, who is at home resting with Owen, said everyone's fast response prevented her from delivering on her own.

"I passed the torch to them knowing if I'm not there they'll do whatever they need to to make sure it gets done," Negron said.

As for the next call, know these cops are ready to spring into action.