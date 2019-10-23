Cop shot during wild struggle with naked man in Harlem

An NYPD officer was shot during a violent struggle with a naked man in Harlem early Wednesday morning.

Eight officers responded to a 911 call at about 1:51 a.m. from a resident at 2785 Frederick Douglass Boulevard who said a man was harassing her, banging on apartment doors and breaking glass.

One officer encountered the man on the second floor. He was naked and pointing a gun at him, said NYPD Commissioner James O'Neill.

A violent struggle ensued and shots were fired.

The other officers opened fire striking the suspect.

The officer, who was wearing a bullet proof vest, was shot once in the chest. The round did not penetrate his bullet proof vest.

The seven-year veteran of the NYPD was taken to St. Luke's Hospital in stable condition and released hours later.

The 29-year-old suspect was pronounced dead at Harlem Hospital.