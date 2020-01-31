Cop impersonator assaults UPS driver in truck

The real police want to find the man who impersonated a cop and assaulted a UPS driver with a flashlight in Jamaica, Queens.

The fake cop walked up to the UPS driver in his truck and told him he wanted to inspect the vehicle. When the driver refused, the man hit him on the head with a flashlight.

The incident occurred on Jan. 11 at about 3:50 p.m. in front of 130-40 118th Street.

Video shared by police shows the man walking in the area with a flashlight in his hand.

The 41-year-old victim refused medical attention at the scene.

The assailant took off in a white sedan.

Anyone with information about the assault should contact the NYPD Crime Stoppers at any of the following:

1-800-577-TIPS (8477)

NYPDCrimeStoppers.com

@NYPDTips on Twitter