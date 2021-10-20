Complaints of overcrowding on LIRR as commuters return

It's beginning to look like the days before the pandemic on the Long Island Rail Road.

Trains are becoming more crowded, to the point where some people have not been able to get a seat during rush hour.

The head of the advocacy group "Passengers United" says that the overcrowding is dangerous and a lot of passengers are not wearing masks.

The LIRR says ridership is now more than half of what it was prior to the pandemic.

They say they are offering an app where riders can know ahead of time which cars will be the most crowded.

