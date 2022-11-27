19 injured after fire in compactor chute at Brooklyn apartment building

article

Nineteen people, including one firefighter, suffered injuries following a fire Saturday night that started in a compactor chute in an apartment building in Brooklyn, according to the New York City Fire Department.

The fire started just after 11 p.m. at the Farragut Houses located at 111 Bridge St.

Sixty firefighters responded to the fire, which was under control Sunday around 12:26 a.m.

The FDNY says the fire started in the compactor chute located on the 3rd floor.