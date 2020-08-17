Community praises police after peaceful ending to standoff in Cedar Park

The names of the officers involved in the Cedar Park officer-involved shooting have been released.

The officers have been identified as:

Officer Jacqueline Quiles, she’s served with CPPD for 4 years, Officer Cris Hester, a 10-year veteran with the department, and Officer Nik Anderson an officer with the department for 8 years.

The suspect has also been identified as Joseph DeSean Taylor.

After barricading himself inside a home on Natalie Cove and leading law enforcement to a nearly 16-hour hostage standoff, he is charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on a public servant and three counts of aggravated kidnapping.

He is waiting to be taken to the Williamson County Jail.

The incident first was reported Sunday afternoon around 3:10 pm when a mother called police on her son after he kicked the door in and began to act aggressively.

Police responded to the scene but were met with gunfire. According to Cedar Park Police, there appears to have been more than 50 rounds fired.

All three officers shot were able to exit the house and were taken to Round Rock Medical Center. Two officers have since been released, one underwent surgery Monday morning, but is in stable condition.

Cedar Park Police said there is an internal investigation taking place and each officer has been placed on paid administrative leave.

Community members have been showing an outpouring of support for the officers who were injured. Flowers and cards were left outside CPPD Headquarters.

Cedar Park City Council has been discussing the budget for the upcoming fiscal year, and one thing mentioned - increasing funding for the police department. “I don’t think anyone in city council or in city government has talked about defunding the police in any way shape or form,” said Mayor Pro-Tem Mel Kirkland.

Kirkland said law enforcement on the scene Sunday and throughout the day Monday worked diligently to get the job done. “We have a very professional police department and they were handling it with dignity,” he said. “Not only for the officers that were involved, but also for the people that were on the other side that officers were responding to.”

Police say Taylor, the suspect that barricaded himself inside the home, may possibly have mental health issues and this is not the first time they have responded to the home before. Kirkland adding this is another example of the many situations officers have to be equipped to handle.

“I have always admired how they work so hard to not only understand the needs of the community but take into consideration the welfare of the people,” he said. “They have to react with, or in, less optimal situations.”

The Texas Rangers are now the lead investigating agency in conjunction with the Cedar Park Criminal Investigations Division.