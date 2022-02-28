College student killed after house where she was dog-sitting explodes

article

A 20-year-old college student who was dog sitting was killed in an explosion that leveled the Minnesota home she was in.

Kailey Mach was in the Lexington Township home when it exploded. Her body was found in the basement of the remains of the house.

Mach's mother said the death was a bitter shock for the family.

"Fly high baby girl….. you were an angel here on earth to us and we will never be the same," her mother Vicki Mach wrote in a Facebook post.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

Mach was an education major at Augsburg University in Minneapolis.

The cause of the explosion is under investigation according to FOX 9.