The Brief A developing coastal storm is expected to move up the East Coast, bringing heavy rain and potential flooding to the New York City area from Sunday into Monday. The system is increasingly likely to become Subtropical Storm Kyle, with severe weather targeted for the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast, according to FOX Weather. If you're traveling early for Thanksgiving, Friday and Saturday look like the better travel days.



The New York City area and New Jersey are set to enjoy a picturesque start to the weekend before a developing coastal storm moves up the East Coast, bringing heavy rain and potential flooding by Sunday.

The system is increasingly likely to become Subtropical Storm Kyle, with severe weather targeted for the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast, according to FOX Weather.

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NYC weekend coastal storm forecast

What we know:

After a crisp Friday morning with temperatures sitting around 51 degrees in Central Park and dipping into the 40s across the suburbs, the weather rebounds nicely this afternoon. Highs will reach the 60s later today and Saturday under abundant sunshine.

The dry stretch ends Sunday as a coastal low currently developing near Florida—which has already been dealing with flooding rains—tracks north along the coast. The system will bring steady, soaking rain to the Tri-State area, with average rainfall totals expected to reach 1 to 2 inches, particularly along the coast.

Parts of New Jersey face a flash flood risk during the day Sunday, specifically along the Jersey Shore from Long Beach Island south to Cape May, before the flood threat expands across the broader New York City area Sunday night as downpours may intensify.

Weekend weather timeline

Timeline:

Any lingering morning clouds on Friday will quickly clear to the east, leaving bright sunshine, light winds and afternoon highs in the 60s for what forecasters say may be the best day of the week. Skies will remain clear Friday night as overnight lows dip to around 45 degrees in New York City.

Saturday will bring another sun-filled, dry day with highs again reaching the 60s, making it the better half of the weekend for outdoor plans before clouds and moisture begin creeping northward.

Conditions will deteriorate on Sunday as soaking rain arrives around lunchtime and continues steadily through the afternoon, triggering flash flood concerns along the southern New Jersey coastline. Rainfall will become heavier Sunday night, elevating the risk of flash flooding throughout the entire Tri-State area as rain totals climb toward the 1 to 2-inch range or higher.

What we don't know:

While forecasters have high confidence in the weekend temperature trends and the arrival of Sunday's rain, some uncertainty remains with the coastal low. Minor shifts in the storm's exact track up the Eastern Seaboard could alter where the heaviest bands of precipitation set up.

National Weather Service

Forecasters are also monitoring how far north and inland the primary flash flood threat will extend. The National Weather Service says the exact timing and rainfall totals will become clearer over the next 2–3 days.

Thanksgiving impacts

Dig deeper:

The storm is forecast to hit just as early Thanksgiving travel begins. If the storm tracks further north, traffic and airport delays are possible in the New York City metro area from Sunday into Monday.

You should check the forecast before leaving to catch a flight or hit the road.

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