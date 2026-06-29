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Clive Davis funeral: Music world gathers in Manhattan to say goodbye to industry legend

By  and 
FOX 5 NY
New York City
Published June 29, 2026 8:46 AM EDT
Published June 29, 2026 8:46 AM EDT
article

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 31: Clive Davis attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards Pre-GRAMMY Gala &amp; GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Avery Lipman &amp; Monte Lipman on January 31, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Ben

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The Brief

    • A high-profile, private funeral service is taking place in Manhattan on Monday for legendary music executive Clive Davis. The event will be live-streamed for the public.
    • Several iconic artists whose careers Davis helped build, including Bruce Springsteen, Alicia Keys, and Jennifer Hudson, are expected to attend and perform. 
    • Remembered as "The Man with the Golden Ears," Davis is being celebrated for a monumental six-decade career.

NEW YORK CITY - Manhattan is preparing for a star-studded and emotional morning as the music industry gathers to pay their final respects to legendary executive Clive Davis. 

The private funeral service is set to take place Monday on the East Side, celebrating the life and legacy of "Davis, who passed away last week at the age of 94 at his Manhattan home from an age-related illness.

What we know:

The body of Clive Davis arrived at Central Synagogue just after 6 a.m. Monday morning. In anticipation of the massive turnout of music executives, celebrities, family, and friends, the NYPD is already onsite with barricades in place.

New Yorkers should expect a number of street closures on the East Side throughout the morning as hundreds arrive to attend the service. 

For fans wishing to pay their respects from afar, the 10 a.m. memorial will be made available to the public online through a livestream.

Star-studded tribute

Dig deeper:

According to reports, several iconic artists whose careers Davis helped build will not only be in attendance but are also expected to participate and perform during the ceremony.

Expected attendees and performers include Alicia Keys, Bruce Springsteen, Barry Manilow, Jennifer Hudson, Dionne Warwick and Kenny G.

Related

Clive Davis, legendary music producer and executive, dies at 94
article

Clive Davis, legendary music producer and executive, dies at 94

Clive Davis, the legendary music mogul who helped launch the careers of icons like Whitney Houston, Aretha Franklin, and Bruce Springsteen, has died at the age of 94.

Remembering 'The Man with the Golden Ears'

The backstory:

Clive Davis was arguably one of the most influential figures in modern music history. Over a career spanning more than six decades, his remarkable ear for talent earned him five Grammy Awards and transformed the entire industry.

While deeply associated with Pop, Rock, R&B, and Country, Davis also left a lasting mark on Hip Hop. He was instrumental in sparking the commercial explosion of iconic acts like Outkast, Usher and The Notorious B.I.G. Monday's gathering is not just a mourning of his passing, but a celebration of a six-decade legacy that provided the soundtrack to millions of lives.

The Source: Information from this article was sourced from reporting by FOX 5.

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