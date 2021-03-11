Clinic gives patients 'empty' COVID-19 vaccines

article

A Virginia Kroger location reportedly administered shots with empty syringes to people expecting to get coronavirus vaccines.

It happened in a suburban Richmond location of the grocery chain, according to WRIC.

Store officials said the person giving the shots thought that a colleague had filled the syringes. A spokesperson told the station that fewer than 10 people got the shots of air.

The patients were later contacted to come back for the actual vaccine.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX5NY News app. Download for FREE!

"We apologize for this oversight and the inconvenience caused for these customers," a Kroger spokesperson told WRIC in a statement.

Advertisement

The spokesperson said previous statements from the grocery chain about the syringes being filled with saline were incorrect.

A similar incident occurred in Colorado in January when an 82-year-old woman expecting to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination clinic was mistakenly injected with an empty syringe.

KROGER PAYS EMPLOYEES $100 TO GET VACCINE