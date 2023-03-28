73-year-old woman's mouth, wrist, ankles bound during Clifton home invasion

A 73-year-old woman was duct-taped and left by two armed intruders during a home invasion robbery in Clifton, police said.

The incident happened Sunday around noon inside a home located on Linden Avenue.

According to police, they found the woman lying on the living room floor with her mouth, wrist and ankles bound in duct tape.

What the victim said happened

The victim said she had been working on an arts and crafting project in her kitchen when she heard someone enter the home. She originally thought nothing of it and believed it to be a family member.

Within seconds, she was approached by two men wearing all black, one which was holding a gun.

She said one of the suspects threw her to the floor and used her own duct tape from the project to tie her up and cover her mouth.

The suspects then ransacked the home and got away with an undetermined amount of valuables, police said.

How she called police

The victim was able to remove the duct tape from her mouth and retrieve her cell phone from her pants pocket.

Description of the suspects

Police said the only description of the suspects is that they were two dark-skinned males dressed all in black and wearing (possible) surgical masks.

The act appears to be random at this time.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Clifton Police Detective Bureau at 973-470-5908.