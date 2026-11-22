The Brief Alexander Florentino, 25, was arraigned on charges including second-degree murder, attempted murder, sexually motivated burglary and first-degree sexual abuse in the death of Jin Yu, 62, inside her apartment. A criminal complaint says surveillance video shows Florentino entering the building about an hour before Yu’s roommate came home and found a stranger inside. A judge granted prosecutors’ request to hold Florentino without bail. He is due back in court Nov. 27.



A 25-year-old man accused of killing a 62-year-old woman inside her Chinatown apartment and attacking her 66-year-old roommate has been ordered held without bail, according to the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office.

What we know:

Police said officers responded to 27 Catherine St. around 3:22 p.m. Friday and found the 62-year-old woman unconscious and unresponsive with trauma to her face and neck. Emergency medical workers transported her to NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue, where she was pronounced dead.

The NYPD identified the woman Sunday as Jin Yu, 62, who lived at 27 Catherine Street.

According to the criminal complaint, Yu’s roommate last saw her alive around 8 a.m. Friday before leaving to visit his mother in Brooklyn. When he came back around 3 p.m., the door’s chain lock was latched. Through the gap, he saw a man he didn’t know inside the apartment.

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The complaint says the man came out and tried to pull the roommate inside. When the roommate resisted, the fight moved into the hallway. Prosecutors allege the man hit him in the head and face with a large beer bottle, which shattered, and then choked him. Both men fell down a flight of stairs to the first floor, the complaint says.

A 12-year-old girl who lives in the building told investigators she saw the man on top of the roommate on the first floor and then saw him run toward the exit, according to the complaint.

When the roommate went back into the apartment, he found what appeared to be blood in the common areas. He also found Yu face down in a back bedroom with a black cord wrapped around her neck, the complaint states. A responding officer cut the cord and started CPR.

The complaint says Yu was found partially unclothed. A Bellevue emergency physician pronounced Yu dead from apparent strangulation at about 4:46 p.m.

Investigators reviewed surveillance video from the area. According to the complaint, deli cameras on Catherine Street show Florentino buying rolling papers at about 1:28 p.m. Video from across the street shows him entering 27 Catherine St. at about 2:07 p.m. At 3:12 p.m., the same camera shows him sprinting away without his red sneakers, wearing only socks. Detectives later found red sneakers consistent with ones in the video inside the apartment, the complaint says.

A minute after fleeing, prosecutors say, a bloodied man tried to get into a basement apartment on Oliver Street. The resident locked an interior door to keep him out. Florentino was later apprehended in a basement bathroom of a residential building at 9 Henry Street, where he does not live, according to the complaint.

As of Saturday afternoon, the roommate was still hospitalized at Bellevue with a brain hemorrhage, according to the complaint.

Dig deeper:

New York State Unified Court System records show Florentino was awaiting Dec. 14 court appearances across five pending Manhattan Criminal Court dockets, meaning he had been released ahead of Friday’s fatal attack, according to Fox News. Most recently, police arrested Florentino on Nov. 18 in connection with an incident two days earlier, court records show.

Full list of charges in the complaint:

Murder in the second degree (2 counts)

Attempted murder in the second degree

Burglary in the first degree, including one count as a sexually motivated felony

Attempted assault in the first degree

Strangulation in the first and second degrees

Sexual abuse in the first degree

Assault in the second degree (2 counts, one involving a victim 65 or older)

Attempted burglary in the second degree

Endangering the welfare of a child

Criminal trespass in the second degree

What we don't know:

Investigators have not said how Florentino got into the building, and the relationship between Florentino and the victims is unknown at this time.

Police have not released the name of the 66-year-old roommate; and the NYC Office of Chief Medical Examiner will determine Yu’s official cause of death.

What's next:

Florentino is due back in Manhattan Criminal Court on Nov. 27.