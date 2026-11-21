The Brief A 62-year-old woman died after being found unconscious with trauma to her face and neck inside a building on Catherine Street in Lower Manhattan on Friday afternoon. Emergency crews rushed the woman to NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue, where she was pronounced dead. Sources say police have a person of interest in custody while the medical examiner works to determine the official cause of death.



Police are investigating a homicide after a 62-year-old woman was found fatally injured inside a Chinatown building on Friday afternoon.

What we know:

Around 3:22 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 20, NYPD officers responded to a 911 call requesting help inside a building on Catherine Street in Lower Manhattan's Chinatown neighborhood.

When officers arrived, they found the 62-year-old woman unconscious and unresponsive with trauma to her face and neck. Emergency medical crews took her to NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue, where she was pronounced dead.

Sources say a person of interest in custody.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the woman's name pending family notification.

The New York City Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine her official cause of death. No arrests have been made, and the investigation remains ongoing.