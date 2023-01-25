18 children injured, 1 critically in Queens fire

article

18 children were injured, one critically, in a fire in Queens on Wednesday afternoon.

The fire broke out in the basement of a home on 147th St. in the Kew Gardens Hills section at around 2 p.m.

They were investigating whether an illegal daycare was being run in the home.

The victims were rushed to several hospitals.

60 fire and EMS personnel were at the scene of the 2-story home.

The fire was under control by 2:45 p.m.

The fire marshal was investigating the possibility that an e-scooter in the basement started the fire.

No other details were available.