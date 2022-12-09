Pair accused of using child to shoplift $3.5K in goods from Walmart

article

Police in New York have arrested two people accused of using a child to shoplift.

State troopers were called to the Walmart on E. Main St. in Mohegan Lake on Nov.21, 2022. The call came in around 10:40 p.m. claiming that a large shoplifting attempt was underway.

Police arrested Rosa J. Margolla, 58, and Rosa M. Margolla Rivera, 40, both of Yonkers. They face felony grand larceny and misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a child charges.

The park is accused of stealing more than $3,590 worth of merchandise and using a child to commit the crime.

Both suspects were arraigned in the town of Cortlandt Court and released on their own recognizance. They are due back in court on December 12, 2022.

It was unclear what relation the child had to the two adults.

Earlier this week, Walmart CEO Doug McMillon warned that theft has gotten so bad at its stores that Walmart may have to make drastic moves like closing stores or raising prices.

Theft cost retailers $94.5 billion in 2021. Organized retail crime incidents soared 26.5% last year, according to the 2022 National Retail Security Survey.

Target and Rite Aid executives are among the other retail leaders who have raised the alarm about retail theft in recent months.