Child hospitalized after fall down Bronx elevator shaft

A child has been hospitalized after falling down an elevator shaft inside of a building in the Bronx on Thursday afternoon.

Authorities say that around 12:30 p.m., firefighters responded to a report of a trauma at a building on Grand Concourse.

When they arrived, they found a 6-year-old child unconscious on top of an elevator that was located inside the building's basement.

The child was rushed to Harlem Hospital and is reportedly in critical condition with skull fractures.

At the time of the incident, authorities say the child's grandfather and home health aide were at home.

Police say they believe the child took the stairs up to the building's roof, entered an elevator room, and then fell through an elevator shaft.

It is unclear how many floors the child fell or how he gained access to the roof.