Connecticut boy burned in bully attack, family says

A 6-year-old Connecticut boy is hospitalized with serious burn wounds after he was allegedly targeted by a bully.

A neighborhood boy allegedly covered a ball in gasoline, lit it on fire, and threw it at Dominick Krankall.

Police say that unsupervised children were seen playing with gasoline and lighting objects on fire on Sunday afternoon in Bridgeport.

Emergency workers found Krankall on Louisiana Ave. with severe wounds. He was rushed to the Bridgeport Hospital burn unit. His face is swollen and he has a long road to recovery but could eventually have minimal scarring.

Bridgeport Police would not give more details saying it was "a very active investigation" and the investigation would be updated as more details become available or if criminal charges are filed.

The little boy's family blames it on bullying.

"It resulted in this: My baby brother laying in the hospital bed who could have burnt to death," said Dominick's sister Kayla Deegan. "He can barely sleep, he can barely eat, he can barely talk. It’s just not fair, just seeing him like that makes me want to break down."

A GoFundMe for Dominick's treatment had raised more than $70,000 by Wednesday.