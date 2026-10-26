Chewing gum could soon be banned in NJ: Here's when and why

The Brief A New Jersey bill is targeting products containing intentionally added microplastics, including chewing gum, cosmetics, and cleaning supplies, to reduce ingestion-related health risks. If passed, the bill mandates a three-year phase-out. The legislation faces anticipated legal challenges from candy and gum manufacturers and must still pass both legislative houses and secure the governor's signature.



New Jersey lawmakers might soon burst your bubble with a new bill that could ban the sale of chewing gum across the state.

ILLUSTRATION - 26 August 2023, Berlin: A child forms a gum bubble with his mouth. (posed scene) Sometimes parents are right with their teachings. They have more life experience and thus have one or two good tips at the ready. Sometimes, however, they Expand

Three-year plan

Timeline:

The "Protecting Against Microplastics Act" targets the potential health risks of intentionally added microplastics in everyday products with a 3-year timeline to restrict and ultimately ban items like chewing gum, cosmetics, cleaning supplies, and foodware.

Here's how the bill plans to phase out the targeted products:

Within the first year, manufacturers must disclose the presence of microplastics on exterior product labels. By year two, labels must prominently feature the statement "This product contains microplastics" in both English and Spanish. After three years, the bill institutes a complete ban on the sale of these products across the state.

Health concerns

What they're saying:

The proposed legislation is an effort to crack down on the consumption of microplastics, as research indicates the majority of microplastics in chewing gum are absorbed within the first 10 minutes of chewing. Health experts note that microplastics are also commonly ingested from tea bags and plastic water bottles.

However, legal analysts anticipate immediate challenges from candy and gum manufacturers, who are expected to argue the legislation is overly broad and overly demanding.

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How does the bill become law?

What's next:

The bill is currently in its infancy and has been referred to an Assembly committee for review, where it could be amended or face legal challenges. To become law, it must pass both houses of the state legislature and receive the governor's signature.

If enacted, the legislation appropriates $3 million to fund environmental research, resource reduction programs, and enforcement.